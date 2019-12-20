New Luxury Apartment Building Officially Open

CityView flats a brand new luxury apartment complex opened today on the 300 block of 1st Avenue West.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another housing option is now available in Duluth.

The building is adding more than 100 housing units to the Central Hillside neighborhood.

It’s made up of 106 units and is five stories tall, made up of studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom apartments.

The building is three years in the making, it has plenty of amenities such as fitness center, hot tub, roof top patio, and fire pit.

The cheapest studio is $1,100 and it can cost up to $1,800 for the most desirable two-bedroom.

“I think it’s going to provide much needed housing for a luxury class of building. A lot of people moving up here for the hospital expansion lot of young professionals looking for a nice place to live this is it,” said Nate Huber, the Vice President of MBJ Development Corporation.

Tenants have already started moving into the building.

The development company says more applications are welcome from anyone who thinks the building sounds right for them.

The luxury housing building opens about a month after Duluth officials announced a $17 million investment in three affordable housing options in the city.

Ground is expected to be broken on those projects in fall 2020.