Prep Boys Basketball: Friday Night Wins for Eskomos, Blue Devils, Hilltoppers

Esko and Duluth Marshall earn wins at home, while Virginia hangs on for the road win over Proctor.

ESKO, Minn. – James LaGarde and Payton Wefel combined to score 31 points as the Esko boys basketball team knocked off Two Harbors 76-35 Friday night.

In other boys action, Virginia picked up a close road win over Proctor 68-65 and Duluth Marshall ran past Lakeview Christian Academy 92-35.