Slumberland Gives Away Bed Sets To Deserving Children

Nationally nearly 3,000 bed sets were delivered to children, who have never had one.

DULUTH, Minn. – Slumberland in Hermantown is helping kids in need.

All month long they have been giving away twin beds, box springs, and bed frames to kids who may have never had one.

It’s all part of their program called ‘Homes for the Holidays.’

The furniture store works with non-profits and social workers to find families with children in need of a good night’s sleep.

“It warms your heart when you see these families,” said Slumberland’s Office Administrator Jeanine Johnson. “We had one set of families that came in this year that had two sets of twins. They were getting beds for those two sets of twins that had never had one before.”

Slumberland has 128 stores across 12 states.

This year the Hermantown location gave away about 25 beds.

