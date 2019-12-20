UMD’s ‘An Enemy of the People’ Selected to Perform at Regional Theatre Festival

Play one of seven to be picked to perform.

DULUTH, Minn.- This year a UMD Theatre production has been selected to perform at a highly anticipated regional competition in South Dakota next month.

An Enemy of the People, directedy by Tom Isbell, was selected among seven other shows to perform at the seven-state Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF).

Isbell stopped by FOX 21 to discuss the play, and the cast and crews’ excitement to compete at the Festival.