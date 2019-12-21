Barnes and Noble Helps Raise Funds for Stowe Elementary Book Fair

While part of purchase went to the book fair, school officials sat outside and offered to wrap gifts for free.

DULUTH, Minn.- Shoppers at Barnes and Noble at the Miller Hill Mall got a headstart on their Christmas wrapping–while helping out at a local school.

A portion of Barnes and Noble sales during the day went towards Stowe Elementary School’s book fair in February.

After shopping, you could get your gifts wrapped by an official from Stowe, partnered with the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center.

At the book fair, each student gets a free new and gently used book.

“Kids get so excited. We pump it up and we take and make some Youtube videos and talk about how important literacy is,” said Nathan Glockle, Principal of the school.

“And this is just something that they can go home and say ‘look at this awesome book I got!'”

While Saturday was the last day for free gift wrapping, you can still donate through the Gary New Duluth Developmental Alliance Facebook page.