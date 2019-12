Boys Prep Basketball: Greyhounds Continue Hot Start

Duluth East went on to win 81-56 to improve to 5-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East continues their hot start to the season as they took on Cloquet on Saturday.

The Hounds next take on Orono on December 26.