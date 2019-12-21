Holiday Expo Brings Craft and Gift Vendors to Duluth

"Mistletoe Mania" invtes 120 craft vendors to the DECC.

DULUTH, Minn.- This is the first year the Twin Cities based craft show, called Mistletoe Mania, held a holiday expo in Duluth and vendors say it was a smash.

One vendor and his family say their favorite part was seeing and buying creative goods from other vendors at the show.

“There is so much stuff here that you would never think of. From hand-crafted cribbage boards that are really cool to just yard dice and stuff like that that people put a lot of time into,” Rob Lucus said.

More than 120 vendors sold goods at the holiday expo Saturday.