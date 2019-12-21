Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks and Greyhounds Nab Big Wins

Hermantown and Duluth East both beat tough teams on Saturday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The 5-1-1 Hermantown Hawks boys hockey team hosted last year’s state third place finisher Mahtomedi in a big matchup. The Zephyrs had a record of 7-1 coming into the game.

Hawks would dominate the Zephyrs 9-2.

Hermantown captain Blake Biondi helps his team out and scores his eleventh and twelfth goals of the season as well.

Meanwhile Lakeville North took on Duluth East at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

The Greyhounds handled the Panthers with a final score of 5-1.