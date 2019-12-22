A Festivus for the Rest of Us at the Spirit Room in Superior

3rd annual Festivus at bar.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Sunday, some at the Spirit Room got into the holiday spirit, celebrating a holiday that doesn’t quite exist on the calendar yet.

Festivus was popularized on the TV show Seinfeld as an alternate holiday to Christmas.

Characters celebrated with the bare “Festivus Pole,”an airing of grievances by everyone present, and a wrestling match called “Feats of Strength.”

Unfortunately no wrestling at the Spirit Room, where things were much more laid back.

Guests had a spot to air their grievances anonymously by the Festivus Pole, and time with friends over food and drink.

“The thing about Festivus is nothing loud, no tinsel, nothing distracting and so this pole represents a non-distracting holiday decor,” said Lindsey Graskey, General Manager.

“Spending some of these last days before the holidays, the hecticness, y’know? Just kind of relaxing for a bit.”

The event was also the final day of the Spirit Room’s 12 Drinks of Christmas fundraiser, which raised money for Border Town Betties, a nonprofit in which members dress as vintage pinups to empower women in the community.