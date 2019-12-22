Dozens Turn Out to Celebrate Hanukkah at Miller Hill Mall

Chabad of Duluth lighting menorah for the second year in a row.

DULUTH, Minn.- For hundreds of years the miracle and sacrifices of the Macabees as they fought for their independence from the Greeks–is remembered across the world, and right at Miller Hill Mall, during Hanukah.

A large crowd gathered, reciting prayers and songs as Rabbi Mendy Ross lights the giant menorah.

A show of unity, after a tough year for the Jewish Community of Duluth, which saw the Adas Israel Synagogue go down in flames this past September.

“I think it shows that we’re resilient,” Rabbi Ross said.

“It’s important that people have a place to come and they have a place to be proud to be Jewish. This event really shows that. Y’know, there’s no labels, nothing formal but just a place where people can celebrate Hanukah in their own way.”

The Menorah will remain in Miller Hill Mall throughout all eight days of Hanukah. The Chabad of Duluth Congregants take it upon themselves to come in and light it everyday.

This community of Mall-Menorah lighters has grown since last year, attracting families from as far as the Twin Cities to join in on the public celebration.

According to some, they’ve never seen anything like it.

“We never really had like a big, public Hanukah celebration til I was old and it was always fun,” said Zach Kaplan. “Then moving here and Rabbi Ross setting it up, a big public celebration like right when he got here was super awesome.”

“And it’s a great way to show we’re proud to be Jewish, happy to be Jewish.”