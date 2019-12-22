Duluth Harbor Mission Raises Money for Homeless Shelter in West Duluth

Duluth Harbor Mission spent Christmas Weekend raising funds.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Harbor Mission used their Christmas weekend to encourage Super One shoppers in West Duluth to give back before the holiday.

Volunteers partnered with Super One’s non-profit program to bag groceries and raise funds for the Northland’s homeless population.

“I’ll tell you, there’s so many broken and lonely people out there and when people give to Duluth Harbor Mission they’re giving directly to a person in need who might have a brokenness, and we’re able to be there and restore hope in their lives,” Duluth Harbor Mission founder Veronica Ciurleo said.

Volunteers said they were thrilled to have raised more than a thousand dollars this weekend