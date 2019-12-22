UMD Women’s Hockey Coach Maura Crowell Making History

With Scott Sandelin coaching the World Juniors team, it marks the first time two head coaches from the same school will be coaching national teams at the same time.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey coach Maura Crowell will be far from home this Christmas.

She is coaching the US Womens U-18 team at the IIHF World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Along with the honor of coaching the team for the second straight year, she is making history as well because Bulldog’s men’s hockey coach Scott Sandelin will be coaching the US Men’s Juniors Team in the World Championship.

This marks the first time two Division-I hockey coaches from the same school will coach US national teams during the same season at the same time.

“I think it’s a huge honor for our university to have two coaches in the us national team at the same time this winter. Not sure if that’s happened before, I think what that says about Bulldog hockey and our reputation around the country is pretty strong and pulling for the boys just like we’ll be pulling for the girls,” said Maura Crowell ahead of her trip to Slovakia.

Crowell’s team takes the ice December 26th and Sandelin’s team takes the ice the same day but in the Czech Republic.