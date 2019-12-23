Dry Christmas Trees Pose Fire Danger

It's suggested to cut off the base of the tree to help it absorb water and make sure to keep an eye on the water levels.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the holiday craziness it is important to keep an eye on any natural Christmas trees in the home.

Natural trees can pose a hidden danger if they are not watered properly.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal showed in a video that trees can catch fire quickly.

It’s suggested to cut off the base of the tree to help it absorb water and make sure to keep an eye on the water levels.

“If you take one of the little branches and rub on the edges of the needles if they are starting to fall off then you know your tree is too dry, a real dry tree all the needles are going to come off,” said Fire Marshal Sandy McComb, of the city of Duluth.

It is also suggested to only string together three strings of lights at a time then connecting them to a power strip.