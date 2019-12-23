Eveleth Police Search For Missing Woman, 9-Month-Old Daughter

EVELETH, Minn. – The Eveleth Police Department along with the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old and her 9-month-old daughter.

Authorities say Taylor Larell Toulhouse, 27, and her daughter Delphine Vivian Lisa French, 9 months, were last seen on Monday, December 16.

Their whereabouts are unknown and police are concerned for their welfare.

If you have any information or have seen Toulhouse and French please contact the Eveleth Police Department at 218-744-7560 or 9-1-1.