Last Minute Shipping Catches Up to Northland Postal Workers

Northland postal and package workers stay busy until Christmas Eve.

DULUTH, Minn.- Postal shops around the Northland spent Monday wrapping up their busiest week of the year.

The week before Christmas is always the most challenging for shipping locations like Pack and Mail Plus in Duluth and Cloquet because of how many last minute shipping orders come through.

The team at the package store is grateful to be such a big help to the Northland during the holidays.

“There’s really nothing like us around here. A lot of people have said that to us and they always seem surprised when they find out we do this, that and the other thing,” clerk and graphic designer Paul Biddle said.

Hopefully you got your packages sent Monday! Pack and Mail Plus accepted their last orders for express shipping right around 3 p.m.