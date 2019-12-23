Making the Most Of Holiday Meals With Alternative Options

DULUTH, Minn. – As more folks are becoming vegan and vegetarian or have other dietary restrictions planning holiday meals can be tricky, but it is not impossible.

Whole Foods Co-op in Hillside is helping to make it easy for people to successfully pull off their holiday meals.

They offer a wide range of alternatives including plant-based “meat” substitutions and dairy free ice cream.

The Marketing Manager says implementing other options could also be an opportunity to introduce folks to something new.

“We really have a big selection of dairy free cheeses. If you got those cheesy potatoes on the the menu, its a good way to try something new. Your family members may not even realize that it’s not the real deal,” said Hilary Heinz.

Whole Foods Co-op also recommends making a meal that is all locally source as another way to try something new.