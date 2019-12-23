Miller Hill Mall Welcomes Brand-Name Discount Store to Community

KNOWING YOUR NEIGHBORS: Black Friday's

DULUTH, Minn.- Bargain hunters who love Black Friday shopping can get their fix year round at Miller Hill Mall’s newest store.

“Black Friday’s” sells discount brand name items- If you like TJ-Maxx, Marshalls or any sort of one stop shop on a dime, Black Friday’s may be your new go-to.

“We wanted to bring across the concept of a good deal, that’s why we named it Black Friday’s,” store owner Sarah Lauren said.

Nick and Sarah always loved a good deal. It’s a joy they wanted to share in their hometown of Ashland two years ago when they opened up their first Black Friday’s store.

“It just kind of came to us one day,” Laurent said. “We knew how to get name brand stuff from major retailers across the country and we saw a need for it in our community.”

After Younker’s left the Miller Hill Mall, they knew they had to make their way to Duluth and bring family up with them.

“It’s been so fun to see the excitement, the whole family getting into it,” Amanda Levijoki said.

Amanda is Nick’s sister. She flew up for the grand opening to check out all the brands her brother’s store has for discount sale.

“You know we have the Northface, we have the Under Armor, we have the Nike,” Levijoki said.

This is just store number two- Nick and Sarah are hoping to open 5 stores in 5 years.

“He is going to be opening up new stores and I keep telling him he needs to open up one in South Carolina where I’m from,” Levijoki said.

Or at least get a bigger spot in the mall in the next few years.

“People like the brands that they like, and they’re pretty dedicated to them. They want to wear nice clothing or have nice homegoods or shoes or accessories and sometimes it’s not always affordable at full retail price,” Lauren said.

The easiest way to get to Black Friday’s is through the entrance between Ulta Beauty and Noodles and Co. Walk straight, hang a right, and you’re there.