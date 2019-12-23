Minnesota Court Rules Against Planned Power Plant in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered state regulators to reconsider whether an environmental review is necessary for a proposed natural gas-fired power plant that would be built by Minnesota and Wisconsin utilities.

Minnesota Power and Dairyland Power Cooperative are seeking approval in both states for the proposed $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior, Wisconsin.

The two utilities would share the power from the 525-megawatt plant.

The Minnesota court says state regulators erred by approving the project without adequately determining the need for the review.

The proposal is also making its way through the regulatory process in Wisconsin.