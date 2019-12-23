Old World Meats Experiences Highest Holiday Sales in Decades

Old World Meats experiences high holiday meal sales.

DULUTH, Minn.- Meat shops could be found smoking out the Northland Monday, busy with last minute shoppers looking to cook a Christmas meal.

Old World Meats in Duluth says this is the busiest they’ve been for meat sales in more than 20 years.

The owner says they usually have enough pork tenderloins for customers to buy through the new year, but this year, they sold out before the Christmas holiday weekend

“You don’t do it every day. Holiday’s are priceless, so when you have the opportunity to cook for your friends, you do it up,” owner Paul Wrazidio said.

Old World Meats will be open until noon Christmas Eve for any last minute buyers still looking for a dining table center piece.