Registration Now Open for Hartley Nature Center Holiday & Winter Camp

December Camp Will Use a Different Format This Year, Allowing for Daily Registration Instead of Weekly

DULUTH, Minn. – Hartley Nature Center in Duluth is giving local youth many reasons to spend winter break outdoors this season.

Their wintertime day camp opportunities are offered during the school year when the Duluth school system is on break.

This year, there will be a new December Camp format, allowing for daily registration instead of weekly.

The camp will run December 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2019.

February Camp will be a full week of camp, February 17-21, 2020.

The center also rents winter equipment such as skis, snowshoes, and kicksleds.