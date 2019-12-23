Rubber Chicken Theater to Host Annual Holiday Comedy Show

The Comedy Show Sheds Light on Big Headlines from the Northland in 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The farce will be with many this weekend as Rubber Chicken Theater presents its annual classic comedy show. This year’s theme is “Storm Wars: The Rise of Lakewalker.”

Rubber Chicken Theater celebrates all things silly — local, regional, and national — with their Year-In-Review Revue.

This year’s show will be staged one weekend only, December 27 & 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Shows take place at the Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth.

Tickets are $15 per person.

There will be beer, wine, and revue-themed drinks available from The Boat Club Restaurant.

Rubber Chicken Theater has been writing and performing sketch comedy revues ever since the group’s inception in 2008.

Revues are like local versions of Saturday Night Live and come from a long theatrical tradition started by that wacky Greek playwright Aristophanes.

They feature original comedy sketches that poke fun at local, regional, and national issues.

Some of the topics tackled in Storm Wars: The Rise of Lakewalker include the game show Who Wants To Be A Minnesotan?, a visit to the Catalyst Content Festival from a couple of the world’s original content creators, and a spectacular soggy ending to the saga of Jedi Mayor Emily Lakewalker as she battles the evil, wet forces of Dark Wader.

For tickets and more information, contact Brian Matuszak at 218-213-2780 or by email at Brian@RubberChickenTheater.com.

Click here for more information about Rubber Chicken Theater.