Spirit Mountain Open for Extended Hours for Holiday Season

All trails, terrain parks, snow tubing and even glow tubing will be available then.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is preparing for a busy week on the slopes.

They will be open Christmas Even and starting December 26 will be open for expanded holiday hours through January 5.

All trails, terrain parks, snow tubing and even glow tubing will be available then.

Spirit Mountain hopes families will take advantage of teh hours.

“It’s a great activity we say families on the snow together is families that have a whole lot of fun together it’s definitely a healthy lifestyle it’s sports that your kids can continue to go on as long as they want to do that,” said Brandy Ream, the executive director of Spirit Mountain.

The temperate weather for this time of year has also allowed for great days to be outside this December.