Stokke’s Holiday Food Boxes Perfect Last Minute Gift

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – As many are looking for those last minute gifts this year Stokke’s Meat Market in Hermantown might have just the right thing.

Stokke’s is selling holiday gift boxes with a variety of foods for everyone’s taste buds.

The boxes are packed with goodies such as signature jams and pickled items.

Homemade fudge and other treats can also be found inside to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Stokke’s staff say theses boxes are such a fan favorite that they sell at least one thousand every year.

“I see the same faces every year coming in here,” said Retail Manager Sean Hartley. “It’s really nice to see people around the holidays. We got the the Christmas music playing. People come in with a great attitude and we give them great service.”

Stokke’s is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas day.