Two Cloquet Ice Arenas Will Need $4 Million In Repairs

CLOQUET, Minn. – Both the Northwood’s Credit Union Arena and the Pine Valley Ice Arena in Cloquet are in need of repairs.

The city of Cloquet arranged an audit to determine what needs to be upgraded. it estimated those repairs will cost nearly $4 million.

But that sum will be spread out over several years.

The Northwood’s Credit Union arena is the newest of the two arenas.

Pine Valley Arena, also known as the “Barn”, has been open for nearly 50 years and will need the most improvements.

In October, Pine Valley had a leak underneath its ice floor.

The city had been looking at plans to phase out a particular coolant system.

Due to the leak they had to make it more of a priority, to get the ice functional once again.

“We’re not anticipating that $4 million expense is something we are going to do immediately. The immediate concern is replacing or repairs to the barn floor so we can stabilze that for the next four to five years,” said Public Works Director Caleb Peterson.

The Public Works Director says preliminary estimates for the current repairs to Pine Valley will cost around $600,000.

Money set aside from a local sales tax option will be used to pay for those immediate renovations of the Pine Valley Arena.

Where the money will come from to pay the full $4 million will ultimately be left up to the Cloquet City Council.