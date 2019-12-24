CHUM Hosts Annual Vigil To Honor Lives Lost While Experiencing Homelessness

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM hosted its annual Christmas Eve vigil to honor the lives of those impacted by homelessness over the last year.

Dozens gathered on the steps of the Duluth City hall for a community prayer.

Folks also held nearly 40 signs to remember each person who died while experiencing homelessness in Duluth this year.

Some of the signs also honored those who advocated for the homeless community, such as the late Bishop Paul Sirba who died earlier this month.

One attendee says its important to celebrate the lives of everyone, even the less fortunate.

“Everytime someone is born God gives them the same amount of dignity as everyone else,” said Patrice Critchley- Menor. “We we come together to pray for homeless people together and then we get to see their faces, names ages, it helps to build solidarity.”

According to CHUM, on any given night there are around 100 homeless people on the streets of Duluth.