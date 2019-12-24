Duluth Marshall Hockey Looking to Holiday Tournament to Bounce Back

The holiday classic gives Marshall a chance to get plenty of experience with teams they would not normally play.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall is hosting its annual Hilltopper Holiday Classic hockey tournament at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The tournament is drawing six teams from as far away as Fort Frances in Canada to compete.

Other teams featured will be Hermantown, Brainerd, Burnsville, and Buffalo.

“It’s nice to learn from them to see we can maybe try that breakout or that neutral zone like their forecheck is working good against us maybe we can give that a shot in practice and see how it works with our guys and maybe we can learn some things from the out of town teams,” said Griff Pichetti, a defenseman for Marshall hockey.

“We know that Buffalo is a good team played them last year in the holiday tournament, lost, they had a couple good players that they graduated just like we did so we are hoping it’s going to be another good game this year it’s going to be fast paced game,” said Charlie Kleinschmidt, also a defenseman for the team.

After a slow start to the season they are looking forward to the three games in three days to hopefully bolster their record and gain valuable experience.

“I think it’s big for us to do well, build some confidence coming back then after a little bit of a break for these guys to come in refreshed and start the second half of the season,” said Mark Vichorek, the head coach of Duluth Marshall hockey.

“We’ve had kind of a slow start but I feel like if we get some confidence in our selves and start putting pucks in the back of the net we’ll realize how good we actually are,” said Dakota Oman, a right winger for the team.

Duluth Marshall’s first game of the tournament will be versus Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. on December 26.