Duluth Police Respond to Report of Person with BB Gun at Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody after an incident involving a BB pistol in the Miller Hill Mall.

Duluth Police tell us they responded to the report of a person with a gun at the mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Their investigation revealed that two juvenile males were in the Rue21 store. One of the boys was suspected of shoplifting and was confronted by an employee.

According to police, the boy threatened the employee with what turned out to be a BB pistol.

The boy was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for Threats of Violence.