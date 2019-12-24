Police: Harbor Highlands Drive Shooting Not a Random Incident

The Shooting Occured on Monday, December 23, 2019 on the 100 Block of East Harbor Highlands Drive in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police believe a shooting that occurred Monday on the 100 Block of East Harbor Highlands Drive was not a random incident.

Authorities say no one is at large, therefore there is no active threat to the public.

When police arrived Monday at 2:49 p.m., they discovered a shooting had occurred outside a residence and located two people with gunshot wounds in the area.

Both individuals remain in a local hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues by the Duluth Police Department. Check back for updates.