Secret Santa Donates $20,000 To The Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn. – the Duluth Public Library Foundation got a special Christmas surprise. A secret Santa generously donated a check worth $20,000.

Along with the check, the anonymous donor sent a letter requesting the money be added to the foundation’s endowment.

The endowment is money set aside to support the library year after year.

“It was so meaningful because we know that the people who gave the gift whoever they are that they believe in the power of the public libraries to change lives,” said Executive Director Patra Sevastiadas.

The Duluth Library Foundation was founded in 1990 to help support and promote literacy and lifelong learning.