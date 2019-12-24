VFW Offers Free Meals To Those In Need Or Without Family On Christmas Eve

DULUTH, Minn. – On Christmas Eve, most would be spending time with their families.

But for those who are less fortunate or have no place to go for the holidays the VFW Post 137 welcomed everyone with open arms for a free meal for their annual Christmas Eve dinner.

“For the ones that don’t have family and friends, there are a lot of them like that it’s nice this place gives them a home away from home,” said Dennis Mogensen.

The annual VFW Christmas Eve dinner started as a small way to give back to those in need. now more than three decades later, it has grown into a dinner that feeds hundreds every year.

“We’ve had everything from college kids who couldn’t afford to go home for the holiday and we’ve had elderly who are alone,” said Organizer Tim Jezierski. “That’s part of the fulfillment of it, you are taking care of a broad spectrum of people that are in different types of needs.”

Each person was served a meal with all the fixings like turkey and mashed potatoes.

Even a few tasty holiday treats were on the menu.

Not only did attendees leave with a full belly, as an added gesture, they went home with a special gift. Each person receive a free pair of gloves and a hat.

At the peak of its 30 year tradition, nearly 500 people have received a meal. Although there isn’t an official count yet, this year’s annual dinner fed about 200 people.