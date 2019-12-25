Patrons Choose Christmas Buffet Over Cooking A Big Feast

DULUTH, Minn. – Instead of cooking a Christmas feast, some folks left it up to the chefs over at JJ Astor Restaurant in Duluth.

The restaurant, known for its 360 view of the city, served a large buffet.

For a small fee folks enjoyed everything from prime rib to smoked salmon.

The restaurant manager says although it’s bittersweet working on Christmas, the team takes pleasure in making the holiday special for its customers.

“Its Christmas day, we are all festive and to see everybody happy is what we try to do for every guestS,” said Manager Joe Johnsen. “They are family to us if we can make their special day our special day that is what we will do

JJ Astor will be open on New Years day until 11 pm.

They will also be offering another holiday meal special on New Year’s.