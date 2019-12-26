Authorities Warn of Phone Scam Targeting St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a recent phone scam hitting the area.

According to authorities, scammers have been identifying themselves as members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and claiming the recipient has missed court regarding jury duty or has a warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to not respond to these calls or give out any personal information if you are unsure of the identity of the person on the phone.

They are also reminding residents that the Sheriff’s Office does not request any payments or financial information by phone.