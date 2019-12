Denfeld Takes Game One of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic

The Denfeld Hunters beat the Depere, WI Voyageurs 5-3.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Heritage Holiday Inn Classic high school hockey tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

The Denfeld Hunters took on the Depere, WI Voyageurs.

Denfeld ended up winning 5-3 they take on Roseville on Friday night at 7 p.m..