Eskomos Win First Day of Coaches Classic Tournament

Esko beats Eveleth-Gilbert 53-25.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko Coaches Classic basketball tournament kicked off at Esko high school on Thursday.

The tournament has eight teams competing.

Thursday night the Eskomos took on the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Esko would go on to win 53-25.