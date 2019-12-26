Glensheen Sees Large Crowds Over Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen mansion brings thousands of visitors through the historic grounds every holiday season.

Management says, this is one of the busiest weeks they have at the mansion.

From the Christmas trees, decorations and the elves- there’s something for everyone.

One of the newer tour additions is the candlelight tour, which has increased in popularity over the years.

“We pretty much light the entire house only by Christmas tree. So, as you walk from room to room, what you walk into is this beautiful darkened room where the light of the Christmas tree is lighting the room up. I think for people looking for that classic Christmas feel this is it,” Glensheen Mansion Director, Dan Hartman says.

The mansion’s Christmas display will be up until January 5th.

Marcia Hales light display on the grounds will have its last day this Saturday.