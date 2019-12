Hawks Prevail Over Warriors in First Day of Hilltopper Classic

Hermantown beats Brainerd 4-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – After having the day off for Christmas, the Hermantown Hawks were back in action at the Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Captain Blake Biondi scored two goals in the second including a short-handed goal.

The win puts the Hawks to 7-1-1 on the season.

They will play Fort Frances on Friday at 4:30 in the tournament.