Mont Du Lac Rocks Out With Weekly “Turns and Tunes” Event

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Thursday night, Mont Du Lac ski resort in Superior was rocking out with their weekly “Turns and Tunes” event.

Throughout the ski season on Thursdays, the resort will have local bands playing along with wings and craft beers available.

Staff say, this is just one of the many events that showcase everything Mont Du Lac has to offer.

“We run some special pricing on the lift and get everybody to come out here and enjoy music, skiing, food. Whatever’s on their mind. Hopefully we’ve got it,” Mont Du Lac Operations Manager, Mike O’Hara says.

“You don’t have to be able to ski if you don’t want to. If you just want to come out and listen to some good music. Enjoy the wings, which we’ve been doing great with the last four years. People love them.”

Another big event, Red Bull’s “Ice Cross World Championship” will start January 17th at Mont Du Lac.