Retailers Busy With After Christmas Returns And Exchanges

Studies show eight out of ten people will return or exchange at least one gift this year.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The holiday shopping season is a busy time leading up to Christmas, but the days after can also be packed for many retailers.

This is the time when folks are making returns and exchange of those holiday gifts.

Incorrect sizing or style are the most common reasons people take unwanted items, like clothing, back to the store.

The co-owner of Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior tells us they also see an increase in business after Christmas because people are hoping to spend gift cards.

“People are looking to come get those new items or something they didn’t get over the Christmas season. It’s something to finish off their Christmas shopping. It’s always exciting to find something new,” said Aimee Glonek.

