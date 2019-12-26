Three Hurt in Apartment Fire That Displaced 200 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis firefighters are trying to put out a blaze at an apartment building downtown that displaced more than 200 people and injured three others.

The fire department says it responded to the Francis Drake Hotel apartments at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The severity of the injuries is unknown.

The one-time luxury hotel was built in 1926 with 146 rooms but was converted to temporary housing.

Fire officials say the blaze was concentrated on the second and third floors of the three-story building.