UMD Looking to Pick Up Non-Conference Wins This Weekend

The Bulldogs stressed in a press conference Thursday that they are looking to change their losing non-conference record which stands at 3-5.

DULUTH, Minn. – With 22 days between games for the holidays UMD men’s hockey is back and prepping for this weekends clash with Merrimack College.

The players got some much needed break and most got to go home and see their families.

The bench will look a bit different this weekend as head coach Scott Sandelin is in the Czech Republic coaching the USA team at the World Juniors Championship.

Assistant head coach Jason Herter with assistant coach Adam Krause are taking the reigns in his absence.

“I think it’s very important for the guys to understand that Adam and I are still assistant coaches and our situation put us in a spot where we’re going to have to make decisions like Scott does for the betterment of the team and we want to make sure the guys know we are not trying to be Scott we’re not Scott but we still have a job to do and we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the year and every year that we are one family one team one staff,” said Herter.

UMD will take on Merrimack who is 4-11-2 on Sunday at 3 p.m..