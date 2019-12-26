WLSSD Reminds Folks To Recycle Their Fresh Christmas Trees

Twin Ports Trailer Trash is offering free Christmas tree pick ups for residents in Duluth and Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is once again offering their “Treecycle” program to give people a place to properly dispose of their Christmas trees.

Now until January 31st, people can drop off their fresh-cut trees to six of WLSSD’s convenient drop off locations in Duluth, free of charge.

All trees must be stripped of any holiday decorations such as garland or ornaments.

It may be tempting to just throw them in the trash, but that is actually prohibited.

“It’s really important for folks to recycle their trees because they don’t belong in garbage. The trees are yard waste and in the state of Minnesota, we don’t want that kind of good stuff going in the landfill,” said Environmental Program Coordinator Sara Lerohl.

All trees dropped off to the sites will be turned into wood chips and a rich nutrient soil for gardening.

Also this year a local junk removal company is making it easier for people to dispose of their trees.

Twin Ports Trailer Trash is offering free Christmas tree pick ups for residents in Duluth and Superior.

“For years there has always been a place to take the trees, but there hasn’t been a way for people to get them to the site. so this is kind of the missing link,” said Owner Benard McCarthy.

Residents can schedule a pick up to have the trees taken to a WLSSD drop off site.

All trees must be left on the curb in time for pick up.

The free service is only available on January 6th and 7th, but residents can schedule pick-ups after those dates for a small fee.

WLSSD is also offering two tree drop off sites in Carlton County.

Click here for a full list of locations.

Anyone interested in scheduling a pick up with Twin Ports Trailer Trash can call 218-206-7225.