Auto Repair Shops Busy This Winter

Wayne's Automotive in Grand Rapids tells us they have been replacing a lot of tires

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Car repair shops have been busy this season replacing tires and doing suspension and steering work.

The foreman at Wayne’s Automotive in Grand Rapids tells us it’s very important to get vehicles checked this time of year, when the weather is the most extreme.

“Along with the snow comes the cold of course and the fluid leaks like to come out. It’ll snow and then it’ll get cold and then the cars like to start bleeding and any little minor fluid leak turns into a big leak when you get that extreme cold,” said Jim Tschida, shop foreman.

With more snow on the way, mechanics say to make sure your alignment is correct and your tires are in good shape.