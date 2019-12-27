City of Duluth Prepares for Potential Weekend Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says it is preparing for the potential weekend snowstorm which is expected to being heavy snow, strong winds and a wintery mix of rain and ice.

Officials say the Street Maintenance teams are preparing salt and sand for possible icy road conditions.

The snowstorm is expected to begin tomorrow, December 28 and last through Monday, December 30.

As a reminder, residents will need to abide by alternate side parking on Sunday evening. Cars should be moved to the odd side of the street between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The city is also reminding drivers to maintain a safe distance behind plows on the road and use caution.