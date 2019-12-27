Coaches Corner: Stephanie Erickson

DULUTH, Minn. -For this week’s Coaches Corner, we sat down with Duluth Marshall girls hockey head coach Stephaine Erickson to talk about the start of the season and what it will take to get the Hilltoppers back to the section 7A title game. Duluth Marshall will be back in action on Saturday against Warroad and will be back home on Jan. 7 hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway.