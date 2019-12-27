Kids Create A Blizzard At The Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A few elementary kids are making the most of their winter break, by creating their very own blizzards in jars.

The Superior Public Library partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Extension to offer the free science activity.

The youngsters mixed up ordinary household ingredients like Alka Seltzer tablets, baby oil, and glitter to create the snowy effect.

the Youth Program Coordinator says projects like this one can spark the kids’ curiosity about science.

“They are hopefully asking themselves, when I put these two elements together, what is happening and why is this happening,” said Kelly Wiisanen.

The blizzard in a jar activity a fun project that can be recreated at home.