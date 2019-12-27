More Than 100 DWI Arrests in Minnesota Over Christmas

It was a busy holiday out on the roads for law enforcement.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says officers arrested more than 106 people statewide for DWI. The arrests all took place between 6 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

So far this year, there have been more than 27,000 DWI arrests, according to preliminary data.

Extra DWI enforcement will continue this weekend.

Officials urge people to plan ahead and set up a sober ride home.