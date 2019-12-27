Parents Work 24 Hours to get Duluth Rink Ready for Tournament

Volunteer parents cleared inches of water from the top of the ice

DULUTH, Minn. – Youth hockey parent worked for twenty-four straight hours getting the Rip Williams Memorial Ice Rink in Duluth ready for a weekend tournament.

Warm weather caused ice to melt at outdoor Duluth rinks, so volunteers moved several inches of water from the top of the ice to get the rink in good shape for the kids to enjoy.

“It’s really important for us to be able to get out here, fix the ice up, and do what we have to do, put in the hours so that our kids can have the time of their life skating with their friends, skating with their neighbors and really building community out here,” said coach and rink board member Ryan Sandefer.

A hockey jamboree is happening there all weekend.

The rink is open every day of the week for the community to enjoy.