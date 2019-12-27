Popular Restaurant Shorty’s Is On The Market For A New Owner

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The popular restaurant Shorty’s in Superior is now up for sale.

Shorty’s opened on Tower Avenue in 2013.

More than five years later, it has blossomed into one of Superior’s favorite food spots.

“I love the food here. Everybody in the area loves the food here. People come from all over the country to have our food,” said server Ivy Marnati.

The restaurant became so popular that it was featured on the Food Network’s hit tv show Diner’s Drive in’s and Dive’s in 2014.

But even with having a successful business, the owner, Brian Noel is making the decision to sell.

“I’ve had a lot of people sad thinking that we are closing. We are not closing he’s just looking to change hands,” said Marnati.

Noel was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which has impacted his health and energy.

The ailment made it tough for him to run a busy restaurant.

“I actually had no intention of selling Shorty’s even in the last year and a half. You come to the realization that at some point you have to do what’s best for you,” said owner Brian Noel.

Noel is also the owner of the palace bar in Superior.

He’s reaching retirement age and planned to run both businesses for another three years, but that plan has changed.

He is looking to move to a warmer climate since the cold weather has affected his arthritis.

He says he is not looking to sell the Palace Bar any time soon.

“It’s more of a financial reason for keeping the Palace and being its a simpler business to run. It’s not as hands on as Shorty’s is,” said Noel.

Noel is hoping whoever chooses to buy Shorty’s will keep it running as is. He says all the ground work is done for an easy transition.

“All the bumps, the valleys, highs, lows, the mistakes, and the learning curve, thats all behind us. They get the advantage of inheriting something thats been worked out,” said Noel.

A longtime employee says Shorty’s has been very good to her over the years.

“I like to tell people I have expanded my waistband working here. It’s something a lot of people don’t think. They say she actually said that. Well yes, it’s true,” said Marnati.

Marnati says even though the business is changing hands she is optimistic about the future.

“It’s a little bittersweet just knowing they won’t be with us any more. It’s kind of gives us hope for what’s to come, like new adventures. It’s kind of exciting to know whats in store for us, said Marnati.

She does have one message for the new owners.

“Don’t let the spirit of Shorty’s die. Everybody loves coming here. They love our food,” said Marnati.

Noel says until a potential buyer comes along Shorty’s will continue business as usual.

Once the business is purchased, he will stick around for a bit to help welcome in the new owners.