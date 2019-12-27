Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters, Hawks Win Holiday Classic Games, Hilltoppers Fall at Home

Griffin Lehet lifted Duluth Denfeld past Roseville in the second round of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic, while Hermantown domianted Fort Frances in the second day of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Griffin Lehet finished with a hat trick as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team got the 6-2 win over Roseville in the second round of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic.

The Hunters will take on Owatonna in the championship game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In the Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Mars Lakeview Arena, Hermantown dominated Fort Frances 13-1 while Burnsville got the 8-2 win over hosts Duluth Marshall.