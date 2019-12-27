Prep Girls Basketball: Lumberjacks, Hawks Fall in Holiday Classics

Hermantown suffered its first loss of the season, while Cloquet lost at home in the first day of the Wood City Classic.
ESKO, Minn. – The Hermantown girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, as St. Anthony Village got the 62-58 win in the second round of the Esko Coaches Classic.

The Hawks (8-1) will play hosts Esko in the third place game on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

In the first day of the Wood City Classic in Cloquet, the Lumberjacks struggled offensively as Cambridge-Isanti got the 74-40 win.

